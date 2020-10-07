cherrytree

A hierarchical note taking application, featuring rich text and syntax highlighting, storing data in a single xml or sqlite file.



Written by Giuseppe Penone (aka giuspen) and Evgenii Gurianov (aka txe).



The user manual online html and downloadable ctb written and maintained by Ellie Borden.



The following languages are supported: Armenian (Seda Stamboltsyan, up to date)

Chinese Simplified (Channing Wong, TO BE UPDATED)

Czech (Pavel Fric, TO BE UPDATED)

Dutch (Luuk Geurts, up to date)

English (default)

French (Klaus Becker, TO BE UPDATED)

Finnish (Henri Kaustinen, TO BE UPDATED)

German (Stefan Pöschel, TO BE UPDATED)

Greek (Delphina, TO BE UPDATED)

Italian (Vincenzo Reale, up to date)

Japanese (Piyo, up to date)

Lithuanian (Zygis, TO BE UPDATED)

Polish (Marcin Swierczynski, up to date)

Portuguese Brazil (TO BE UPDATED)

Russian (Andriy Kovtun, up to date)

Slovenian (Erik Lovrič, up to date)

Spanish (Daniel MC, TO BE UPDATED)

Turkish (Ferhat Aydin, up to date)

Ukrainian (Andriy Kovtun, up to date)